Jeanette Lynn McCollister DeinardJeanette Lynn McCollister Deinard, 82, passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born June 3, 1937 in Dodge City, Kansas, the only child of Dorothy ( Burton) and Paul Cormack. Lynn graduated from West High School in Minneapolis and matriculated to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She married H. Richard McCollister in 1956 and together they raised their family, Rick and Stephanie, in Denver, Colorado. While living in Colorado, Lynn enjoyed a wide circle of valued friends and was active civic volunteer and enthusiastic golfer.Lynn was blessed with a gift for music. She had the featured role in many high school and college productions including " Father of the Bride", " Showboat", and the first ever high school staging of "Finian's Rainbow". Stan Kenton heard Lynn sing and offered her a vocalist spot with his touring orchestra but her parents declared her too young to be exposed to that "itinerant way of life". Later in Colorado she did voice work on various radio programs. Sadly Dick (known as H. Richard) predeceased Lynn in 1994.At this point in her life, a serendipitous event occurred. Out of the blue, she received a phone call from David who had a dream that her life had gone awry. Although they had been briefly engaged to each other as teenagers before their parents saw them as too young and forced separation; there had been no contact between them for 39 years. Following the phone conversation during which David learned that she had recently lost her husband, they met for lunch at the Brown Palace in Denver and rediscovered their mutual attraction to each other.Planning was undertaken, decisions were made, households were dismantled, and a year later established a new life together on the Treasure Coast.- First in an oceanfront penthouse, and then in 1997 a home in PGA Village where the couple resided until now; where Lynn enjoyed cooking, book club and together golf, cruising, lakeside summer living in Wisconsin, and primarily each other.Lynn is survived by her husband David of Port St Lucie, Florida; her son Rick of Lincoln, Nebraska, her daughter Stephanie Cox and husband Peter of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren: Caitlin, Alex, Megan, Lindsay, and Ian; as well as two great-grandchildren: Cora and Asa. She would also wish to mention her utmost devotion to David's children, Jonathan and Allison and their respective families.Services will be private at the family's request. They wish to extend their gratitude to Lynn's Vitas caregivers for their understanding, attention and expertise; and most particularly the loving devotion expressed from Monica of Home Instead. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to "Dogs and Cats Forever - St. Lucie County ,http://dogsandcatsforever.com/donate/Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Treasure Coast Chapel, Stuart, Fl.