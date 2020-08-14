Jeanne Faville Browning



Jeanne Faville Browning died in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 27, 2020 at the age of 82. Jeanne was born on January 7, 1938 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Margaret and Lawrence Faville. Jeanne was an active member of Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church from 1966 through 1995, serving on the vestry and was instrumental in bringing the annual Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival to the church. Later in life she and her husband, Jerry were founding members of Christ Church Vero Beach where they regularly served as ushers and greeters. Jeanne served on the Vestry of Christ Church Vero Beach, was a member of the Outreach Committee, was a volunteer receptionist and was always among the first to volunteer for any community outreach events. She especially loved volunteering at Vacation Bible School. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Elise M. Besthoff Charitable Foundation from 2002 through her death.



Jeanne was married to Philip H. Reid, Jr. from 1966 until his death in 2002. They have two children, Philip H. Reid and Lois R. Clemente.



At the age of 69, Jeanne married Jerry H. Browning on January 26, 2008 and enjoyed 13 and a half wonderful years together. Jeanne and Jerry were friends since birth who reconnected later in life. Jerry's devotion to Jeanne is an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to share their lives with them.



Jeanne was loved, admired and treasured by her family and friends. Her selfless devotion and generosity will continue to live through the many lives she touched.



Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, her parents, Margaret and Lawrence, her sister, Lois F. Kelley and her step-son, Neill Browning. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Samantha Reid of West Palm Beach, Florida; her daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Raphael Clemente of West Palm Beach, Florida; her step-daughter, Bethany Browning of Windsor, California; and eight grandchildren, Philip, Gabrielle and Owen Reid of Dunwoody, Georgia; Kaia and Rell Clemente of West Palm Beach, Florida; Theodore Reid of West Palm Beach; and Cameron and Caroline Browning of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and she was honorary mother and grandmother to many, many more and will be dearly missed.



Services will be held at a later date.









