Jeanne Lawless Mercier
It is with tremendous sadness that my family announces that Jeanne Lawless Mercier has left us at the age of 93.
To the world of Oak Hill Country Club, and later to the Stuart Yacht and Country Club, she was a legend, a golf machine, from the golden ages.
Propelled by a powerhouse work ethic and inherited talent she rose to Rochester golf royalty while competing in and winning many regional and area championships.
While the 5 children, Michael, Sarah, Susan, George and Shelly, and later the grandchildren Gardner, Robert, Marisa, Forrest and Victoria, and great grandchildren Skye and Rory held her attention, higher priorities were always acknowledged.
She loved to play bridge, go to Sunday church, workout at the YMCA, garden, read, walk on the beach, and to spend time with her friends.
In celebration of a most fulfilled life any Donation in her memory to: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 623 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020