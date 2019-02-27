|
Jeanne Shim Scott
Age 87, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on February 25, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9-10 AM with a service to follow at 10:00 AM at Fort Pierce Korean Baptist Church, Fort Pierce. Burial will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 27, 2019