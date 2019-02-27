Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Fort Pierce Korean Baptist Church
Fort Pierce, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Pierce Korean Baptist Church
Fort Pierce, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Shim Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne Shim Scott Obituary
Jeanne Shim Scott

Age 87, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on February 25, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9-10 AM with a service to follow at 10:00 AM at Fort Pierce Korean Baptist Church, Fort Pierce. Burial will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now