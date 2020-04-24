|
Jeanne T. Castillo
Vero Beach - Jeanne Thomson Castillo of Vero Beach, FL and formerly of Summit, NJ passed away peacefully at home on April 23rd, 2020 - just three days before her 90th birthday.
Jeanne was born on April 26th, 1930 to Elva A and Stuart RM Thomson in Wynnewood, PA where she was raised with her older sister Peggy and her identical (features and outfits too!) twin sister Joanne. Jeanne and Joanne were forever known as the Thomson twins. Jeanne attended Lower Merion High School and then University of Pennsylvania where she met her husband Arthur (Art) Castillo. Jeanne was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority.
Jeanne and Art were married on February 20th, 1954. She spent most of her married life in Summit, NJ where she was active raising her three children (Joy, Amy and A.T.), serving on the Alter Guild at Calvary Episcopal Church, volunteering at Overlook Hospital and delivering Meals on Wheels. She was an active member of the Junior League and Summit Tennis Club.
In April of 1965 Jeanne and Art moved their family to London for three years where they traveled frequently throughout Europe and made life-long friendships.
Jeanne was a long-time member of Morris County Golf Club in Convent Station, NJ where she enjoyed summers playing tennis, golf and socializing with friends around the pool.
Jeanne and Art moved to Vero Beach permanently in 2002 where she enjoyed her time at Riomar Golf Club and the Moorings hosting her children and grandchildren on their many visits across the years. She tended to an array of stunning orchids in her back yard and held constant vigilance against fallen leaves and any weeds that may contemplate sprouting in her driveway.
Jeanne was predeceased by her sister Peggy and her husband Jim Reiley, her sister-in-law Carol Sue and her husband Bill Emmons and brother-in-law Raymond Welsh. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Art (Vero Beach, FL), and daughters Joy and her husband Robert Nagy (Summit, NJ), Amy and her husband Steve Atcheson (Vero Beach, FL), and son A.T. and his wife Linda (Charlotte, NC), and grandchildren Stuart (Austin, TX), and Gordon Castillo (Bend, OR).
Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020