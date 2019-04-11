|
|
Jeannine M. Valantiejus
Port St. Lucie, FL
Jeannine M. Valantiejus, 89 of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away April 4, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born to the late Dominique and Lucia Turgeon February 20, 1930 in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Canada. She married Victor Valantiejus in 1955 and they lived together in Waterbury CT for 33 years before moving to Florida. She is survived by her loving and devoted spouse Victor and four children: Lucinda, Peter, Paulette and Victor, a sister Doris and seven grandchildren, Christopher, Evan, Nicholas, Sarah, Gabrielle, Isabelle and Alexander.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 11, 2019