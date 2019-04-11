Services
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
7951 South U.S. 1
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 878-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine Valantiejus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine M. Valantiejus


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeannine M. Valantiejus Obituary
Jeannine M. Valantiejus

Port St. Lucie, FL

Jeannine M. Valantiejus, 89 of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away April 4, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born to the late Dominique and Lucia Turgeon February 20, 1930 in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Canada. She married Victor Valantiejus in 1955 and they lived together in Waterbury CT for 33 years before moving to Florida. She is survived by her loving and devoted spouse Victor and four children: Lucinda, Peter, Paulette and Victor, a sister Doris and seven grandchildren, Christopher, Evan, Nicholas, Sarah, Gabrielle, Isabelle and Alexander.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now