Jeffrey and Nancy Kirsch
Palm City, FL
Jeffrey M. Kirsch and his wife Nancy B. Kirsch, of Palm City, Florida, both passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Jeff was born to Charles and Anne (Schwartz) Kirsch in Manhattan, NY. Jeff was a 1974 graduate of Westhampton Beach High School, Westhampton Beach, NY, and met his wife Nancy of 37 years at college at Michigan State University. Jeff continued to law school at The Vermont Law School where he received his Juris Doctorate of Law.
Nancy and Jeff moved to Stuart, Florida and made it their home for 40 years until their passing. Jeff was a practicing attorney on the Treasure Coast for 35 years and Nancy was previously employed as a mortgage broker.
Nancy was born to Fredric F. and Martha Page (Hogg) Brace in Greenville, MI. Nancy graduated in 1975 from Greenville High School in Michigan. She received her Bachelors of Arts degree at the Michigan State University. She and Jeff both were both animal lovers and Nancy was especially involved in her church, First United Methodist Church of Stuart.
Jeff was predeceased by his wife of 37 years Nancy (Brace) Kirsch and his father Charles Kirsch. He is survived by his mother Anne (Schwartz) Kirsch of Westhampton Beach, NY, his brothers David (Joan) Kirsch of Essex, CT and Ned (Coree) Kirsch of Essex, VT and his sister Pam (Mike) Magnan of Bethlehem, PA and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy is survived by her brother Robert L. Brace of Belmont, MI, and her half-sister Susan (Frank) Lovell of Grand Rapids, MI, and her nephews. She is predeceased by her parents.
They both will be warmly remembered by many family and friends for their warmth, kindness, thoughtfulness and humor. Jeff and Nancy were actively involved in the community, always putting family first and will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Jeff and Nancy can be made to Domino's Cat Rescue League 4546 SW Honey Terrace, Palm City, FL 34990 or The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 2585 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 9, 2019