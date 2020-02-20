|
Jeffrey Gilheney
Palm City - Jeffrey S. Gilheney passed away in his home on February 16, 2020. Jeff was 56 years old. Jeff was born in Syracuse, New York. He moved around the east coast during his professional life, spending the last 18 years in Palm City, Florida.
He was a proud alum of Bishop Ludden High School and Lemoyne College. While at Le Moyne he earned a degree in Labor Relations. He began his career at BIC Corporation in Connecticut and spent the last 18 years at NuCO2, Inc. retiring in October 2019 as Vice President-Human Resources. He was a communicant of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City. Survivors include his wife Angela Anderson; his daughters Maggie Gilheney and Kendall Anderson of Palm City; his mother Jane Gilheney; his brothers James and Daniel (Kathleen), all residing in Syracuse, New York, and his nephews and niece - Daniel (Maeve Gallagher), Meghan, and Michael. He was predeceased by his father James Gilheney. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 10am on Thursday February 27th. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City, Florida. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held in Syracuse at a later date. For those who wish, contributions may be made to Bishop Ludden Jr/Sr High School, 815 Fay Road, Syracuse, New York 13219 or online at www.bishopludden.org or Treasure Coast Hospice at Treasure Health, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997 or online at www.treasurehealth.org in Jeff's memory. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020