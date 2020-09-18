1/1
Jennifer Leigh Toombs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Leigh Toombs

Fort Pierce - Our charismatic and beautiful daughter and sister, Jennifer Leigh Toombs, went to be with our Lord on September 10, 2020. Jennifer was born in Enterprise, Alabama on March 2, 1980. Jennifer was the oldest of three children raised in a loving home with two sisters. She was the adoring aunt of one niece and two nephews.

Jennifer had a passion for helping others and was always willing to give her heart to anyone who was lucky enough to know her. She was involved with numerous philanthropic organizations, some of which being Suncoast Mental Health Center and Volunteers in Medicine. She completed missionary work in Haiti and regularly brought joy to those around her with simple acts of kindness. She was a loving daughter, grand-daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend who left a lasting impression on our world and will be dearly missed. A favorite quote of Jennifer's was "Love isn't what I have to get from this world; Love is what I have the opportunity to give." - Anonymous

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Norman and Linda Toombs; her two sisters, Amanda Toombs and Kathryn Salyani; her brother-in-law Sohail Salyani; her niece Carmen Coyle and nephews Cyrus and Jasper Salyani.

Please send thoughts, wishes, and prayers to Haisley Funeral Home @ 3015 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34947. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com

The family requests that any donations in memory of Jennifer be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved