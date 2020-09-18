Jennifer Leigh Toombs
Fort Pierce - Our charismatic and beautiful daughter and sister, Jennifer Leigh Toombs, went to be with our Lord on September 10, 2020. Jennifer was born in Enterprise, Alabama on March 2, 1980. Jennifer was the oldest of three children raised in a loving home with two sisters. She was the adoring aunt of one niece and two nephews.
Jennifer had a passion for helping others and was always willing to give her heart to anyone who was lucky enough to know her. She was involved with numerous philanthropic organizations, some of which being Suncoast Mental Health Center and Volunteers in Medicine. She completed missionary work in Haiti and regularly brought joy to those around her with simple acts of kindness. She was a loving daughter, grand-daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend who left a lasting impression on our world and will be dearly missed. A favorite quote of Jennifer's was "Love isn't what I have to get from this world; Love is what I have the opportunity to give." - Anonymous
Jennifer is survived by her parents, Norman and Linda Toombs; her two sisters, Amanda Toombs and Kathryn Salyani; her brother-in-law Sohail Salyani; her niece Carmen Coyle and nephews Cyrus and Jasper Salyani.
Please send thoughts, wishes, and prayers to Haisley Funeral Home @ 3015 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34947. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
The family requests that any donations in memory of Jennifer be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness.