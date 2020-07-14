1/1
Jennings Ray House
Jennings Ray House

Port St. Lucie - Jennings Ray House, age 86 of Port St. Lucie, FL, fondly known as "Pro", died Tuesday, July 7 following several years of health issues.

Jennings grew up in Durham, NC, graduated from Edwards Military Academy and was in the first graduating class at Pfeiffer University where he was on golf scholarship. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Following college, Jennings was a manager for ten years with J.C. Penney before deciding to follow his dream and become a PGA Golf Professional. After an apprenticeship and playing on the PGA mini-tour circuit, Jennings became the Head Golf Professional at Red Wing Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach, VA, a position he held for 20 years. After retiring to PGA National, he later relocated to PGA Village where he enjoyed golfing with other golf professionals and members at PGA Golf Club.

He was well known throughout the PGA Middle Atlantic Section and beyond. Jennings was an outstanding golf teacher and player, winning the 1972 Virginia State Golf Association OPEN championship as well as many other Section tournaments. He also played in the 1990 PGA Seniors' Championship and the 1991 U.S. Senior OPEN. In golf merchandising, the Red Wing Pro Shop was named as one of America's TOP 100 best golf shops.

Jennings is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Kay "Buttercup" Mansfield of 61 years, his nephew David House and wife Janice of Durham and niece Debbie Greenberg. He was preceded in death by his parents George R. and Beatrice D. House and his siblings George R. House, Jr., ReDoy House and Catherine House.

Jennings had a profound impact on all who had the pleasure to know him. He was and will continue to be loved and respected by many. His spirit and legacy will remain within all of us.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Jennings House can be made to the Treasure Coast Food Bank, 401 Angle Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34947.








Published in TC Palm from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
