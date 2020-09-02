Jeri-Jean Ullery
Stuart - Jeri-Jean Ullery, "J.J.", age 87, passed away on August 26, 2020 at her home in Stuart, FL. She was born April 5, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio to Kermit and Beatrice Tilton (Schwarzwalder). She was a 1951 graduate of Rosary High School in Columbus, Ohio.
In 1951, J. J. married the love of her life, husband Gerald, in Columbus. Gerald preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law Sally and her niece Beth.
She is survived by her children: Christine (Cliff) Fuller, Stephen (Delores) Ullery, Brad (Carol) Ullery, and Susan (Harry) Burgess, her grandchildren: Brett Fuller, Erin (Andy) Marr, Katie Ullery, and Megan Ullery, sister Tomi (Richard) Maneely, brother-in-law Joesph (Linda) Ullery, brother-in-law Robert Thomson and many nieces and nephews.
J. J. was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stuart, FL. She also enjoyed volunteering for Christ Child Society and Scholastic Arts. She loved to travel the world, play bridge, and spend time with her beloved family. The matriarch of our family, she was a wonderful wife and mother, loving grandmother, the best friend, the life of the party, and the glue that held our family together. She will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid, a celebration of J.J.'s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service.