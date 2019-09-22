|
|
Jerry A Gilbert, P.E.
Fort Pierce - Jerry A Gilbert, P.E., age 80, went to be with his Savior on September 1, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Margaret (Peggy) Gilbert; daughters, Kris Gilbert and Kelly Krick; granddaughters, Kelsey, Kylie and Kerynne Graves; and brothers, Douglas and Gregory Gilbert.
Jerry was born on August 19, 1939, in Muskegon, MI. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1961 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He was inducted into Tau Beta Pi and Chi Epsilon, honorary Engineering and Civil Engineering fraternities. He began his career as a Field Engineer for the cities of Monroe and Livonia, MI. He was an engineer and Vice President with several Michigan underground contractors. In 1982 he established Jerry A. Gilbert and Associates, Engineering and Construction Management Consultants, in Miami, FL. In addition to projects in Florida and states in the northeast and south, his work took him to the Caribbean and Central America. After retirement he served as Utility Engineer for the city of Vero Beach, Florida.
He was an avid fan of his alma mater's basketball and football teams, loved spending time with his family and walking on the beach.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or American Diabetes Association.
You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.JerryA. GilbertFort Piercewww.YatesFuneralHome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 22, 2019