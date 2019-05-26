|
|
Jerry A. Glaser
Stuart, FL
Jerry Glaser, age 69, of Stuart, Florida passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019.
Jerry is survived by wife Joyce Glaser, son Scott Glaser, daughter Theresa Glaser Rhoades, and step-daughter Amy Myers. Jerry was preceded in death by father Jack Glaser, mother Nellie Louise Glaser, brother Jack Glaser, and nephew Keith Petrosky.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday May 30th 2019 at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home located 950 SE Monterrey Rd, Stuart, Florida 34994.
Published in the TC Palm on May 26, 2019