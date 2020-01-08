|
Jerry A. Perkins
Vero Beach - Jerry A. Perkins, 84, passed away on January 6, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born to Harriet and Ernest Perkins on December 18, 1935, in Barron, Wisconsin, and moved to Miami in 1936. Jerry was a construction foreman for Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator Company in Miami, for thirty two years. One of his most challenging field installations was the elevators and escalators for the Joe Robbie Stadium, now Hard Rock Stadium.
Upon his retirement he was able to utilize his life -long passion for model train railroading by designing, building, and installing model train layouts for private and corporate clients. His most outstanding model train layout was "The Great Train Story", which is on display at the Museum of Science and Industry, in Chicago, IL.
Jerry was an avid sailor. Jerry and Pat enjoyed many years of sailing their sailboat, PERKIE II through the Florida Keys, the Bahamas and the Abaco Islands.
Jerry is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Edward Perkins, and his beloved son Allen. He is survived by his wife Patricia, son, Jerry (Audra) and grandson Hudson. Additional survivors are his brother in law, John Wurzburger (Jeanne) and step-brother, David Taylor (Patricia). His nieces Leslie Smiciklas (Nick), Dorene Lussier (Craig), Christine Chapman (Richard) and their families also survive him.
Jerry's legacy will be his willingness to mentor, support and teach others. He pioneered his union's educational program, he was a Boy Scout leader for ten years and he loved to help others start their model railroads. Jerry was always willing to share his knowledge, his talents and his patience with his family, his friends and their children.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at Cox-Gifford-Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL. 32960.
Jerry supported Patricia's advocacy for dependent children with the Guardian ad Litem Program. The family requests that you consider a memorial contribution in his name to their foundation, Voices for Children, 584 NW University Blvd., Suite 600 Port St. Lucie, FL. 34986-2260, or www.voicesforchildrenotc.org.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020