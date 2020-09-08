1/1
Jerry Ann Huckaby
Jerry Ann Huckaby

Port St. Lucie - Jerry Ann Huckaby, 87, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 4, 2020.

Jerry was born in Griffin, Georgia and has been a resident of Florida since 1962. Jerry was a southern lady with a southern accent that she never lost. Everyone knew her by her accent. She worked in the Deli at Publix in Sabal Palm Plaza for 25 years, where customers often asked for her to wait on them. Jerry belonged to Funseeker's Club in Kings Isle. She also enjoyed cruising and travelling.

Jerry is survived by her daughter, Emma Diane Ragosa (Dennis); son, Gary Lee Huckaby (Zukie); and her one and only grandson of Orlando, Anthony Lee Ragosa (Lhen).

She was preceded in death by her husband the late Emory Lee Huckaby.

An inurnment will take place at White City Cemetery in Fort Pierce, FL at a later date.

Memories may be shared at www.yatesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services.JerryAnn HuckabyPort St. Lucie www.YatesFuneralHome.com






Published in TC Palm from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
