Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Jerry Keen
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
King’s Baptist Church
Vero Beach, FL
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM
King’s Baptist Church
Vero Beach, FL
Jerry "Butch" Keen, of Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 73 on April 29, 2019, following a short battle with Lymphoma. He was born on June 27, 1945 in Lexington, NC. and was the son of Roy Leon and Hilda Tate Keen. Jerry was a graduate of Vero Beach High School in 1963 and earned an Associates Degree from Jones Business School in Orlando. He was the owner of Village Beach Market and previously Keen's Supermarket and Keen's Foodtown. He served on the Board of Directors at Associated Grocers for 48 years and was the Chairman of the Board for the Retail Grocers Association of Florida in 1980. He was also dedicated to local endeavors by sponsoring several Little League teams in the county. He was an active member of Kings Baptist Church.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Hilda Keen, sister Judith K. Taylor, and son-in-law Chad Simmons. He is survived by his wife, Meta Chesser Keen of 49 years; sister, Frances Clark; daughter, Cindy Simmons; sons, Jason (Vanessa) and Judson (Christy) Keen; and twelve grandchildren: Ann Marie and Caroline Simmons; Preston, Peyton and Paige Keen; and Abram, Ava, Olivia, Julia, Josiah, Amelia, and Victoria Keen.



A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm. at King's Baptist Church in Vero Beach, FL with Rev. Frank Ellis officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. Graveside service will be at Crestlawn Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to King's Baptist Church - The Barnabas Building, 3235 58th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32966.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 4 to May 5, 2019
