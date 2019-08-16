|
Jesus A. "Jim" Suarez
Stuart - Jesus A. "Jim" Suarez, 84, of Stuart, passed on Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019, at the Hay Madeira House, Stuart. He was born May 18, 1935, in Havana, Cuba, the son of the late Angel and Marina (Santa Maria) Suarez. He came to the US as a teenager, where he went on to graduate from the Engineering School of Columbia University, obtaining a Professional Degree in Civil Engineering. Prior to his retirement, Jim was a Technical Specialist in Advanced Composits with Grumman Aerospace, where he collaborated on the Lunar Module Project (LEM). He was a long time resident of Long Island, NY, moving to Stuart in 1995. Mr. Suarez was a Communicant of St Joseph Catholic Church of Stuart, and loved traveling worldwide with his family and friends. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary A. (Graf) Suarez of Stuart; daughters, Maria Louisa Lewis Krius and husband, Bob of Mt. Bethel, PA. and Susana M. Suarez of Falls Church, VA; son Joseph C. Suarez and wife Maria Isabel of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Heather M. Lewis, Shaun A. Lewis, Elinore McLain, Ian E. Sandridge-Suarez, Isabel Sandridge-Suarez, Angela Suarez and Sarita Suarez; a brother, Joseph A. Suarez of NYC, NY; a sister, Dolores M. Bernal of NYC, NY; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10am at St Joseph Catholic Church, Stuart. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019, from 4-7pm at Aycock Funeral Home, 505 S Federal Highway, Stuart.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 16, 2019