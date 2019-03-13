Services
Jewell Miller Dyer, 90, of East Ridge, reached her final destination into the arms of Jesus on March 6, 2019.

The psalmist tells us "precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints". Leaving a loving family, 3 children (one deceased), 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, a brother and sister, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Born to Chester Miller and Lois McDaniel, Jewell grew up in Chattanooga, and although she spent a decade in Vero Beach, Florida, most of her ninety years were spent in the Chattanooga area.



Jewell worked for Family and Children's Services as a Homemaker before her retirement. In Florida she worked for various fruit packing plants. She assisted the Rev. Ella Martin with work for Miracle Lighthouse.

She was a charter member of the East Ridge Church of God (now the Crossing). Her faith was most important to her.

Jewell was predeceased by her husband Harlis Dyer Sr; daughter, Kila Clements Gasaway; sister, Wanda Jones Taylor; great-grandson, Alex Clements.

Survivors include son, Harlis Dyer, Jr. (Penny); daughter, LaBreeska/Breezy Massey (Lynn); grandchildren, David, Michael, and Jason Clements, Adam Massey, Courtney Sharp, and Meredith Dyer; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Hardeman Petty; brother, Melvin Miller.

A funeral service was held on March 9, 2019 with private interment in Beautiful Greenwood Cemetery.

Visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 13, 2019
