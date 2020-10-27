1/1
Jill Cory Goldsmith
Jill Cory Goldsmith

Fort Pierce - Jill Cory Goldsmith, 60, died October 12, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Ms. Goldsmith was born, December 3, 1959, in Rochester Hills, Michigan and moved to Fort Pierce in 1986. She worked as a cosmetologist in Michigan and Vero Beach, FL.

Survivors include her fiancé, Vic Culbertson of Fort Pierce, FL; mother, Judith King, TK, of Vero Beach, FL; sister, Janice Nylund of Westland, MI; nephew, Jared Nylund of Westland, MI; Stepsons, Scott Culbertson of Fort Pierce, Brad Culbertson of Coral Springs, FL; grandson, Ronnie Zaine.

In lieu of flowers she would ask you make a donation to Dogs and Cats Forever, 4600 Selvitz Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Haisley Reception Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com






Published in TC Palm from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
