Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
(772) 618-2336
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Sheri Deatherage


1956 - 2019
Jill Sheri Deatherage Obituary
Jill Sheri Deatherage

Port St. Lucie - Jill Sheri Deatherage, age 62, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Jill was born November 9, 1956 in Brooklyn, New York to Elaine Dorfman and Jerry Oringer.

During the final years of Jill's life, she was able to find companionship, love and happiness with Daniel Sardinha. During their free time you could catch them camping, sunbathing at the beach, or riding on their Harley. "Jill, your smile could light the darkest room. I will forever love and miss you." Danny.

Jill was a loyal and loving person with a gentle personality and a contagious smile who enjoyed countless numbers of relatives, friends and people she loved and touched and who loved her.

Jill is survived by: step-mother Glenda Dorian: step-sister Kathy Gable of Nutrioso, AZ, brother Jonathan Mugmon of Mission Hills, KS, brother Keith Oringer of Mexico, and brother Todd Oringer of Oceanside CA.

Jill is also survived by other family members such as aunts and cousins who have always adored her big heart and loving nature.

Jill was preceded in death by her beloved husband Oscar Deatherage, gather Jerry Oringer and mother Elaine Dorfman Mugmon.

A memorial visitation for Jill will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at Aycock at Tradition, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aycocktradition.com for the Deatherage family.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 2, 2019
