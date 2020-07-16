Jim "Tip" Tippin, Jr
James B. Tippin,Jr. , was born August 1st, 1928, in Vero Beach, Florida. He graduated from Vero Beach High School in June, 1946, and entered Florida State University that fall. He graduated from FSU in 1950, as president of the student body. He was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa leadership honorary, FSU's Gold Key, and Lambda Chi Alpha social fraternity.
From 1946 to 1950,Tippin served in the Army National Guard. He reported for active duty in the U. S. Army upon graduation from FSU.
In April, 1952, Tippin married the love of his life, FSU coed, Elizabeth Edmondson, from Nakomis, Florida. They started their family in Tallahassee, in 1956, and relocated to San Francisco in 1977. They retired to Blowing Rock, NC in 1990.
In 1955, Tippin was retained by the Florida Supreme Court to provide a fully endowed crime countermeasures agency, and became it's first Executive Director. For 22 years he administered the Florida Board of Bar Examiners. The California Bar then recruited him to apply his experience with undertaking a similar reorganisation in 1977, and he spent 13 years in that service before retiring.
In 1996 the Supreme Court of Florida honored Tippin by naming its new administration building in Tallahassee after him.
For 59 years Jim and Liz shared a deep and loving bond that lives on in their three surviving children, Mary Elizabeth, Barbara Anne, and Mark James, as well as three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Son Ralph, and daughter Cathy predeceased Jim and Liz.
The family will hold a memorial celebration at a later date, after a private inurnment ceremony in Tallahassee.
Instead of flowers, the family requests those wishing to do so, consider donating to Crossmore School Camp and Childrens' Home, in memory of James B. Tippin, Jr.http://www.crossmore.org/donate/
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com