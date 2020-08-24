1/1
Jimmy L. Mosley
Jimmy L. Mosley

1943 - 2020

Jim L Mosley, 77, retired officer of the Ft. Pierce Police Department, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Born Jan. 30, 1943 in Tupelo, MS, he was the son of the late Effie and Lloyd Mosley. Jim served in the US Navy. He was a graduate of Dan McCarty High, IRCC Police Academy and the FBI Academy.

He is survived by is wife, Alta, daughter, Tina Vicario, son, Tony Mosley, stepsons, Bobby and Billy McKnight and Doug Wagner, six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, sister, Debbie Reynolds, brothers, Roger, Tony and Steve and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parent he was preceded in death by sisters Peggy Walker and Joan Mosley.

He enjoyed Fishing and playing Poker

Jim was a member/Past President of the FOP, Lodge 41, American Legion, VFW, FAPPS & NAPPS.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors or the Treasure Coast VNA Hospice.

Services: A gathering will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 5-7 PM at Haisley Funeral Home in Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.








Published in TC Palm from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
