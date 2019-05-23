|
|
Joachim "Joe" Scharge
Vero Beach, FL
Joachim "Joe" Scharge, of Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Born in Germany Joe was a survivor of the Holocaust who immigrated to the United States; served in the US Army during the Korean War, and had a long career as a watchmaker and jeweler. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley; his daughter, Julie Ann & husband Daniel Voss; grandchildren, Crystal Delo, Jesse Delo, Joey Delo, Erin Ruimy, and great-grandchildren, Michael, Abby, Daniel, Marlee, Logan, Landon, and Sophia. Known to many as Papa, Joe never knew a stranger and was always there to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and friends that he always treated like family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the VNA & Hospice Foundation of Vero Beach, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 23, 2019