Joan Carol Lowry
Vero Beach, FL
Joan Carol Lowry, 80, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Richard Cavanaugh and Doris Martin on February 9, 1939, in Lincoln, RI.
Joan was a retired school bus driver and a long-time resident of RI. In 2007, she became a winter resident of Vero Beach, and in 2015, a fulltime resident.
Joan is survived by her husband, Robert F. Lowry of Vero Beach; children, Beth A. (David) Nunes of Burrillville, RI and William R. (Abigail) Lowry of Scituate, RI and four grandsons.
A gathering will be held on Friday, April 19, from 2-4 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 16, 2019