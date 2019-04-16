Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lowry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Carol Lowry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Carol Lowry Obituary
Joan Carol Lowry

Vero Beach, FL

Joan Carol Lowry, 80, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Richard Cavanaugh and Doris Martin on February 9, 1939, in Lincoln, RI.

Joan was a retired school bus driver and a long-time resident of RI. In 2007, she became a winter resident of Vero Beach, and in 2015, a fulltime resident.

Joan is survived by her husband, Robert F. Lowry of Vero Beach; children, Beth A. (David) Nunes of Burrillville, RI and William R. (Abigail) Lowry of Scituate, RI and four grandsons.

A gathering will be held on Friday, April 19, from 2-4 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now