Joan E. Reidy Slipp
Fort Pierce - In Loving Memory is the announcement of the passing for Joan E. Reidy Slipp who peacefully passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. At the time of her passing, Joan was residing at the Broadmoor Assisted Living facility in Ft. Pierce, Florida who provided excellent care while dealing with dementia.
Joan was born on December 27, 1927 in Portland Maine to her parents William H. Reidy and Laura B. (Douglas) Reidy.
Joan was married on August 25, 1951 to Robert P. Slipp in Portland Maine. Both where graduates of Portland High School, in Portland Maine. Bob continued his education at Portland Jr. College and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Joan loved raising her children and enjoyed volunteering for many years at Sacred Heart Hospital in Manchester, NH.
The Christmas Holiday was her favorite and she loved to decorate for the holiday and to spend time with family. One of her great joys in life was spending time at their summer home at Moody Beach, Maine, where she was always entertaining friends and family.
She is survived by her children Brian and his wife Annette Slipp of Alton, NH, Pamela and her husband Clifton Peck of Auburn, NH and Karen and her husband Jeffrey Sheehy of North Andover MA. She was predeceased by her brother William H. Reidy II. In addition, she leaves behind seven loving grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service at St. Marks Evangelist Church, and she will be inurned at Riverview Memorial Park in Ft. Pierce, Florida.
In lieu of Flowers the Family ask that you make a Tribute Donation in the name of Joan Slipp to the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzdn.org).
