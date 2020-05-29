Joan Hathaway Cadden
Vero Beach - Born June 23, 1933, as Joan Thecla Hathaway, daughter of the late Thecla Grovesnor (nee Gleason) Hathaway and late Alanson Rollins Hathaway, in Tampa, Florida, Joan Hathaway Cadden died surrounded by her family at Somerset House in Vero Beach on May 28, 2020 at the age of 87.
Joan graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta, GA. She attended Agnes Scott College in Atlanta and Auburn University in Alabama studying social work. She was a proud member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She worked briefly as a key punch operator at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Co.
As C.S. Lewis said, "The Homemaker's job is one for which all other's exist." Over the years, Joan, a dedicated mother, lived in 13 U.S. states making a home for her family no matter where they lived. While living in Cherry Hill, New Jersey she was a Cub Scout Leader; in Cleveland, Ohio she was a Brownie Scout Leader; in Lumberton, N.C, she was in the Women's Tennis League; and in Lake Forest, Illinois, she was a board member of the The Arthritis Foundation of Chicago. Joan was well traveled having been to numerous places worldwide including Europe, Japan, Canada, and South America. She was a voracious reader, an exceptional bridge player and an avid crossword puzzler. She could hold her own at Mario Brothers with her grandchildren. Her family and friends will miss her kindness, brilliant sense of humor, and willingness to talk about all things sports, entertainment, food, and updates on her kids.
Married March 19, 1955, she is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Thomas Wynn Cadden of Vero Beach, the former Mayor of Indian River Shores, and their four loving children: Thomas Wynn Cadden, Jr. (Beth), of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Mark Hathaway Cadden of Port Canaveral, Florida; Pamela Joan Cadden of Charleston, South Carolina; and Catherine Ann Cadden (Jesse Wiens), of Jeffersonville, Vermont. She is also survived by four loving grandchildren, Rachel Dahlke (Jeff) of Crystal Lake, Illinois; Thomas Harold Cadden (Jessica) of Roswell, Georgia; Katherine Cadden Muserilli (Joe) of Riverview, Florida; and Ozella Mei Chu Cadden of Jeffersonville, Vermont. She is also survived by five loving great-grandchildren: Kailey and Ryne Salas; Charles and Henry Muserilli; and Wynn Cadden.
Services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in TC Palm from May 29 to May 31, 2020.