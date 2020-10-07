Joan Karen Kuczaj
Vero Beach - Joan Karen Kuczaj, born on November 11, 1942, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 25, 2020.
Joan, affectionately known as "Joann," was born and raised in Wattsburg, PA, to Henry L. and Verna G. (Parker) Wyman. She grew up in the family home with her five siblings. Joan graduated from Wattsburg Area Joint High School on June 2, 1960. After meeting Robert Walter Kuczaj, the two were married on October 7, 1967 and soon after moved to Vero Beach, FL in 1969.
Joan started at Piper Aircraft in 1973 and worked there for 40 years before retiring. While dealing with recent health issues since her retirement, she never let is slow her down and she never complained. Joan was tough as nails on the outside and had a heart of gold on the inside. She enjoyed Sunday family dinners and games and seeing her grandson would light up her face. She would tell you that her greatest accomplishment was her children because she did not think it possible.
Joan is survived by her children, son, Brian David Kuczaj and daughter, Debra Lynn Kuczaj, both of Vero Beach, and her grandson, Cody Preston Blanton also of Vero Beach; two sisters, Diane McDonald of Corry, PA and Cathy Williams of Union city, PA and one brother, Gary Wyman also of Union City.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband, as well as her two brothers, David "Stub" Wyman of Union City and Lynn Wyman of Wattsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to the local Senior Resource Association, 694 14th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960 or https://www.seniorresourceassociation.org/donate-now/
Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
JoanK. KuczajVero Beachwww.lowtherfamily.com