1/1
Joan Karen Kuczaj
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Karen Kuczaj

Vero Beach - Joan Karen Kuczaj, born on November 11, 1942, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 25, 2020.

Joan, affectionately known as "Joann," was born and raised in Wattsburg, PA, to Henry L. and Verna G. (Parker) Wyman. She grew up in the family home with her five siblings. Joan graduated from Wattsburg Area Joint High School on June 2, 1960. After meeting Robert Walter Kuczaj, the two were married on October 7, 1967 and soon after moved to Vero Beach, FL in 1969.

Joan started at Piper Aircraft in 1973 and worked there for 40 years before retiring. While dealing with recent health issues since her retirement, she never let is slow her down and she never complained. Joan was tough as nails on the outside and had a heart of gold on the inside. She enjoyed Sunday family dinners and games and seeing her grandson would light up her face. She would tell you that her greatest accomplishment was her children because she did not think it possible.

Joan is survived by her children, son, Brian David Kuczaj and daughter, Debra Lynn Kuczaj, both of Vero Beach, and her grandson, Cody Preston Blanton also of Vero Beach; two sisters, Diane McDonald of Corry, PA and Cathy Williams of Union city, PA and one brother, Gary Wyman also of Union City.

She was predeceased by her parents and husband, as well as her two brothers, David "Stub" Wyman of Union City and Lynn Wyman of Wattsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to the local Senior Resource Association, 694 14th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960 or https://www.seniorresourceassociation.org/donate-now/

Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.comJoanK. KuczajVero Beachwww.lowtherfamily.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved