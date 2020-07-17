Joan Kelly Zayac
Joan Kelly Zayac born 12.1.1932 passed away- surrounded by her loving family and friends.She is predeceased by her husband and best friend Dr. Peter P Zayac Jr, Son Michael Zayac Parents Thomas and Mildred Kelly, Sisters Dorothy Davis & Mildred Mijake, Brother Gary Kelly And good friend Robert Eckert.
She is survived by her dedicated and loving children - Peter P Zayac III, John R Zayac (Martha), William J Zayac, Mark A Zayac (Lisa) and Kelly Zayac Greene (Ronald). Her brilliant, fun loving and devoted grandchildren who she adored beyond words - Nicolette Williams (Chirs), Jessica DiLula (Craig) Zachary Zayac (Leanne), P. Ryan Zayac (Shannon), Peter T Zayac, Krysta Zayac (Wil), M. Andrew Zayac, Cat Draper, C.C. Draper, Thomas Draper, Alec Greene & Jillian Greene. Three adored great grandchildren - Mason Dilula, Sawyer Dilula, Wyat Williams. Her brother Tom Kelly (Melrose) and loving "sister" Sandy Bordiuk. Former son in law, Tom Draper, many amazing nieces and nephews and countless "adopted" family members- because Joan made everyone feel as though they were part of her family.
Our amazing matriarch has left us to carry on her legacy of love, laughs and spectacular dinner parties. The eldest of 5, to the late Mildred and Thomas Kelly, she was originally from Ozone Park Queens, NY Where she attended PS63 Grade School and John Adams High School. At the age 16, the family moved to Afton, NY where she attended high school (Class of 1950) and participated in numerous clubs, athletic teams and her proudest accomplishment - drum Majorette (not for her unbridled talent, but because the costume fit). Her childhood was filled with mischief, fun and love. She adored her siblings and cousins, yet never shied away from playfully torturing them whenever possible. Years later, on the 4th of July at State Park, she met her future husband and love of her life, Peter P Zayac Jr. An interesting start to one of her many adventures, she knew they would be together and, always right, she and Peter married shortly after. They started an amazing journey together from Binghamton, to Northwestern University in Chicago, IL and then to Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH, starting their family of boys along the way. Eventually settling back in Binghamton, they completed their family with one more boy and (finally!) a girl. As her children grew, she embarked on a fulfilling career as a Real Estate Agent with her dearest friends, as part of the power sales team at Mike Lynch Realty. She was a member of the Binghamton Club, Binghamton Country Club, Jr League of Binghamton, Macarthur PTA (President), Greater Binghamton Association of Realtors, Vincent dePaul Church where she taught CCD and was President of their Women's Club. Joan was an active member of Quaker Lake Cottagers Association, Mariner Sands Country Club and Miles Grant Country Club.
Joan has spent the last 20 years entertaining friends and family in Stuart, FL and her beloved Quaker Lake in Brackney, PA. She will be remembered for the many contributions she made to her community and, of course, by her famous annual Wassail. Those close to her know her passion for games, competitive croquet, music, theatre and most importantly her family and friends. We will miss her stories, adventures, fierce loyalty, and uncanny ability to uplift those around her. She taught us all about strength, positivity, and "For cracking ice", she was never at a loss for something fun to do or say.
Our family would like to thank those that have been at the cornerstone of her care, Dr Nancy Shumeyko, Dr. Santelli and Dr. Floyd as well as Broome Oncology for their unbelievable personalized care and attention they provided to our mother over the years and to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all their kindness and care. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Binghamton University Foundation at PO Box 6005, Binghamton NY 13902-6005 or online at binghamton.edu/giving
Note: "Zayac Memorial Scholarship"
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent's de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Friday at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905, Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.