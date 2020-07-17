1/1
Joan Kelly Zayac
Joan Kelly Zayac

Joan Kelly Zayac born 12.1.1932 passed away- surrounded by her loving family and friends.She is predeceased by her husband and best friend Dr. Peter P Zayac Jr, Son Michael Zayac Parents Thomas and Mildred Kelly, Sisters Dorothy Davis & Mildred Mijake, Brother Gary Kelly And good friend Robert Eckert.

She is survived by her dedicated and loving children - Peter P Zayac III, John R Zayac (Martha), William J Zayac, Mark A Zayac (Lisa) and Kelly Zayac Greene (Ronald). Her brilliant, fun loving and devoted grandchildren who she adored beyond words - Nicolette Williams (Chirs), Jessica DiLula (Craig) Zachary Zayac (Leanne), P. Ryan Zayac (Shannon), Peter T Zayac, Krysta Zayac (Wil), M. Andrew Zayac, Cat Draper, C.C. Draper, Thomas Draper, Alec Greene & Jillian Greene. Three adored great grandchildren - Mason Dilula, Sawyer Dilula, Wyat Williams. Her brother Tom Kelly (Melrose) and loving "sister" Sandy Bordiuk. Former son in law, Tom Draper, many amazing nieces and nephews and countless "adopted" family members- because Joan made everyone feel as though they were part of her family.

Our amazing matriarch has left us to carry on her legacy of love, laughs and spectacular dinner parties. The eldest of 5, to the late Mildred and Thomas Kelly, she was originally from Ozone Park Queens, NY Where she attended PS63 Grade School and John Adams High School. At the age 16, the family moved to Afton, NY where she attended high school (Class of 1950) and participated in numerous clubs, athletic teams and her proudest accomplishment - drum Majorette (not for her unbridled talent, but because the costume fit). Her childhood was filled with mischief, fun and love. She adored her siblings and cousins, yet never shied away from playfully torturing them whenever possible. Years later, on the 4th of July at State Park, she met her future husband and love of her life, Peter P Zayac Jr. An interesting start to one of her many adventures, she knew they would be together and, always right, she and Peter married shortly after. They started an amazing journey together from Binghamton, to Northwestern University in Chicago, IL and then to Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH, starting their family of boys along the way. Eventually settling back in Binghamton, they completed their family with one more boy and (finally!) a girl. As her children grew, she embarked on a fulfilling career as a Real Estate Agent with her dearest friends, as part of the power sales team at Mike Lynch Realty. She was a member of the Binghamton Club, Binghamton Country Club, Jr League of Binghamton, Macarthur PTA (President), Greater Binghamton Association of Realtors, Vincent dePaul Church where she taught CCD and was President of their Women's Club. Joan was an active member of Quaker Lake Cottagers Association, Mariner Sands Country Club and Miles Grant Country Club.

Joan has spent the last 20 years entertaining friends and family in Stuart, FL and her beloved Quaker Lake in Brackney, PA. She will be remembered for the many contributions she made to her community and, of course, by her famous annual Wassail. Those close to her know her passion for games, competitive croquet, music, theatre and most importantly her family and friends. We will miss her stories, adventures, fierce loyalty, and uncanny ability to uplift those around her. She taught us all about strength, positivity, and "For cracking ice", she was never at a loss for something fun to do or say.

Our family would like to thank those that have been at the cornerstone of her care, Dr Nancy Shumeyko, Dr. Santelli and Dr. Floyd as well as Broome Oncology for their unbelievable personalized care and attention they provided to our mother over the years and to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all their kindness and care. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Binghamton University Foundation at PO Box 6005, Binghamton NY 13902-6005 or online at binghamton.edu/giving Note: "Zayac Memorial Scholarship"

A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent's de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Friday at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905, Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Churc
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Memories & Condolences
19 entries
July 17, 2020
Always a bright light in my memorys and heart. Much love to family as you grow together through this.
Always-Barketa
Barketa
Friend
July 16, 2020
Always with a kind word and forever with a smile, Ill miss seeing and catching up with Joan every now and again! Sending love & hugs to all the Zayac family as I cant be there in person. Look for that twinkle in each others eyes - she is with you always!!
Danielle Bulger
Friend
July 16, 2020
Joan will be so missed - I can hear her laughter even now. Truly a friend, loyal and giving, I can never repay the kindness she showed my family over many years. My deepest sympathy to all Joan's family and friends.
John Eckert
Friend
July 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Zayac family. Mrs. Zayac was always so sweet to us when we were kids. I remember her fondly from our trips to Myrtle Beach and it was always nice to run into her at the cottage on my runs around Quaker Lake.
My prayers will be with all of you.
Pat Harding
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
Kelly and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. I can picture your Mom, twinkle in her eye and smile on her face, cheering all the kids on at dance competitions. She was always there with encouraging words of support. We will remember her as a grand lady, life of your parties and a wonderful presence.
Stacy, Mary and Amy
Friend
July 16, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Kelly Miyake
July 16, 2020
Our prayers are with you.
Jerry & Sylvia Tokos
jerry h tokos
Friend
July 16, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Pamela Ludwig
July 15, 2020
Always Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
a loved one
July 15, 2020
To the Zayac family,
Your mom was a joy to be around always. The ever present twinkle in her eye and smirk in her smile let you know she knew and was always up for some good fun. Mrs. Zayac, you have instilled a love of blueberry pancakes in my heart forever. God knows the love was not in my stomach that beautiful morning at the lake. We have had a lot of laughs. Thank you Mrs Zayac for your friendship and hospitality. I look forward to sharing a big plate of blueberry pancakes together at the breakfast table in heaven someday. Until then God bless. With all my love and appreciation,
Scott
Scott Kelley
Friend
July 15, 2020
What an extraordinary woman, who never failed to make you feel better just by being in her presence. The warmth of her spirit will never be forgotten. My deepest condolences to Pete and the entire Zayac clan.
Jim Ludwig
Friend
July 15, 2020
Joan was a wonderful, fun loving lady. She & I had lots of laughs together. She always made me smile as her cup was always half full! She loved life & people! I will miss her dearly when we go to Phase IV in Miles Grant. I truly lost a wonderful friend. God Bless
Marge Pollice
Friend
July 15, 2020
Beautiful Spirit Arrangement
Faye Cafferty
July 15, 2020
Beautiful Spirit Arrangement
Susan McCarthy
July 15, 2020
To the Zayac family,
I have many fond memories of your mom. There was many a time she helped me navigate my "teenage years". Always with a kind word and a smile, she gave me love and support. May your special memories of your mom and family bring you comfort now and forever.
Much love,
Inge Van Atta
Inge Van Atta
Friend
July 15, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Norma Jayne
July 15, 2020
Peter,
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Our prayers are with you. Hope we will see you at the Hawthorne Reunion next year.
Bill & Boni Scanlon
William J Scanlon , Jr.
Friend
July 15, 2020
Our condolences on your loss!
Charlotte & Mickey Bush
July 15, 2020
May God bless you all with abundant peace and love, with infinite memories of your incredible mother that will keep you smiling for a lifetime. Love, Ange Monico
