To the Zayac family,

Your mom was a joy to be around always. The ever present twinkle in her eye and smirk in her smile let you know she knew and was always up for some good fun. Mrs. Zayac, you have instilled a love of blueberry pancakes in my heart forever. God knows the love was not in my stomach that beautiful morning at the lake. We have had a lot of laughs. Thank you Mrs Zayac for your friendship and hospitality. I look forward to sharing a big plate of blueberry pancakes together at the breakfast table in heaven someday. Until then God bless. With all my love and appreciation,

Scott

Scott Kelley

Friend