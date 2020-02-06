|
|
Joan S. Varley
Vero Beach - Joan S. Varley, 88, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away February 5, 2020 at VNA Hospice House.
Joan was a very special woman. She was a good friend and confidante to many, willing to help others, often putting others before herself. Always caring and supportive for those in need, she was strong in her convictions, selfless and kind.
She was an extraordinary Mom and Nana, raised a blended family of 5, was a great cook, dog lover and proud American.
She was born February 25, 1931 in Newark, NJ and had been a resident of Vero Beach for over 30 years, coming from Miami.
Joan graduated from Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, NJ and later worked as a bank teller for Bloomfield Saving Bank for over 10 years.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by her children, Glen D. (Patricia Stearman) Berry of Milford, NJ, Robin Varley of Raleigh, NC, Allison (Matthew) Thomas of Niangua, MO, Brian Varley of Long Beach Island, NJ and Patty (David) MacDonald of Tinton Falls, NJ; grandchildren, Kendra Berry (Don) Sigler, Connor Varley, Madison Varley, Peter MacDonald and Collin MacDonald; step-grandchildren, Eric Fass and Diana Fass; nephews, Richard (Myla) Wagner of Oregon and Kurt Wagner of California. Joan will also be missed by her beloved ShihTzu, Carrie Varley. She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Thomas Varley; grandson, Devin Berry and sister, Doris Wagner.
A Remembrance Gathering for Joan will be held at the Island Club Square Riverside Club House at 1239 W Island Club Square, Vero Beach, Fl. on Saturday, February 8th from 1 pm to 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to the VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or to the Indian River County Ambulance Squad, www.ridevas.org. Both are 501 (c)(3) organizations.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020