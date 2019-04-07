JoAnn Allen



Fort Pierce, FL



Born in Miami, FL May 5, 1930 to E.B. and Jessie Anderson, the fifth of six children. JoAnn attended Andrew Jackson from 1st grade to high school. JoAnn moved to Ft. Pierce in 1953. She spent countless hours running the concession stand at the baseball field. She was a devoted mother to her children and fiercely protective of them. JoAnn was a very successful real estate broker in St. Lucie County for over 60 years, specializing in commercial, agricultural and residential real estate, founding Allen Real Estate with Wayne Allen. Early in her career she perfected the Art of the Deal, never letting "the glass ceiling" stand in her way, JoAnn was the first woman accepted into the Rotary Club in St. Lucie County, prompting one male member to leave the club. She also served several terms on the Florida Inland Navigation Committee. JoAnn was a proud member of the Economic Development Council and St. Lucie County Planning and Zoning Board. JoAnn loved to laugh and throw a party. She was the hostess at many fund raisers, political events, and family reunions at the St. Lucie Club in St. Lucie Village. Her later years were spent enjoying summers at her home in Bat Cave, NC and winters in her Ft. Pierce home. JoAnn was predeceased by her son, Wayne Fuzzard, husband Bill Kofoed, her parents, and four of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Susan Grimes, granddaughters Jaime Grimes and Bree Rains, great-grandchildren Gracie Grimes, Brylee, Luke and Lyla Rains, sister Bonnie Fernandez (Art) and many loving nieces, nephews and extensive family members.



Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 PM with a service to follow at 5:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service.



An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary