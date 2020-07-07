Joann Romeo Ohl
Vero Beach - Joann Romeo Ohl, 85, of Vero Beach, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Lock Haven, PA and was a graduate of Lock Haven Teacher's College.
Joann had worked as a Case Manager for the State of Florida, for over 20 years in the Vero Beach Branch.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gene Ohl; son, Mark Ohl and Brenda; daughter, Patty Wright; sister, Jann Romeo Meyers; and 3 grandchildren, Katie, Thomas, and Patrick Wright.
Joann was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Helen Romeo and her sister, Julie Romeo Carpenter.
Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
