Joann Vanater Watford
Palm Beach - Joann Vanater Watford, 73, of Palm Beach, FL passed away June 17, 2020. She was born November 14, 1946 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Homer and Gaye Vanater. Joann grew up in Ft. Pierce; she attended St. Anastasia Catholic School where she graduated with the class of 1964. After high school she attended cosmetology school and worked for some years as a cosmetologist. She worked in banking and as a substitute teacher, she ran Kirby's Shoe Store for some time, and later in life retired from Publix. Joann enjoyed crafting in her free time and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Joann is preceded in death by her sister, Suzann Smith.
She is survived by her children, John Padgett (Joleen), Yates Padgett (Julie), Stephanie Starr (Daniel), Russ Watford (Davi); sister, Diann Royer; grandchildren, Lauren, Emily, Spencer, Julia, Nick, Zack, Laken; nieces, Suzy, Marcia.
A cryptside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Pierce Chapel. www.YatesFuneralHome.com
Palm Beach - Joann Vanater Watford, 73, of Palm Beach, FL passed away June 17, 2020. She was born November 14, 1946 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Homer and Gaye Vanater. Joann grew up in Ft. Pierce; she attended St. Anastasia Catholic School where she graduated with the class of 1964. After high school she attended cosmetology school and worked for some years as a cosmetologist. She worked in banking and as a substitute teacher, she ran Kirby's Shoe Store for some time, and later in life retired from Publix. Joann enjoyed crafting in her free time and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Joann is preceded in death by her sister, Suzann Smith.
She is survived by her children, John Padgett (Joleen), Yates Padgett (Julie), Stephanie Starr (Daniel), Russ Watford (Davi); sister, Diann Royer; grandchildren, Lauren, Emily, Spencer, Julia, Nick, Zack, Laken; nieces, Suzy, Marcia.
A cryptside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Pierce Chapel. www.YatesFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.