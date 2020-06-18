Joann Vanater Watford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Vanater Watford

Palm Beach - Joann Vanater Watford, 73, of Palm Beach, FL passed away June 17, 2020. She was born November 14, 1946 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Homer and Gaye Vanater. Joann grew up in Ft. Pierce; she attended St. Anastasia Catholic School where she graduated with the class of 1964. After high school she attended cosmetology school and worked for some years as a cosmetologist. She worked in banking and as a substitute teacher, she ran Kirby's Shoe Store for some time, and later in life retired from Publix. Joann enjoyed crafting in her free time and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Joann is preceded in death by her sister, Suzann Smith.

She is survived by her children, John Padgett (Joleen), Yates Padgett (Julie), Stephanie Starr (Daniel), Russ Watford (Davi); sister, Diann Royer; grandchildren, Lauren, Emily, Spencer, Julia, Nick, Zack, Laken; nieces, Suzy, Marcia.

A cryptside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Pierce Chapel. www.YatesFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
1101 South U.S. Highway 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34950
(772) 461-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved