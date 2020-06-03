Joanna Long Hinkle
Vero Beach - Loving wife and mother, Joanna Long Hinkle of Vero Beach, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert Hinkle. They were married at Emmanuel's Reform Church in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, on September 13, 1952.
Joanna is lovingly remembered by her five sons, Robert Jr. of Katy, Texas; Timothy and his wife Tina of Vero Beach; Daniel and his wife Rhonda of Dana, North Carolina; Philip and his wife Teresa of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; and George and his wife Dena of Buffalo Grove, Illinois. She is also survived by her sister, Martha Sauer, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania.
She was blessed with and proud to be the grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Joanna is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Deborah Glance; sister Edna (Glance) Cantner; daughter-in-law Young; and grandson Dalton.
Joanna was born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, on December 18, 1934. She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1952. She was married later that year in September to Robert Hinkle of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, where they lived together until 1971. In 1971, she relocated with her family to Roseland, Florida, to serve at Shiloh Youth Ranch. In 1979, she and Robert moved to Vero Beach where she was a long-time member at Grace Baptist Church. Joanna came to faith in Jesus Christ in 1956 and lived her life for Him. She faithfully served for many years as a vocalist, pianist, and in various youth programs and activities within the church. She was a faithful wife, a caring daughter and sister, a loving grandmother, but most important she was our mom.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church, 1285 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, Florida, 32960. Memorial services will take place immediately following at 2:00 p.m., followed by the interment service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Because of her love and dedication to the church, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.