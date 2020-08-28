Joanne Ryan McCormack
Vero Beach - Joanne Ryan McCormack passed away on Friday August 21, 2020 - almost exactly 5 years after the death of her husband of 60 years Dr. William (Bill) Joseph McCormack Jr. Joanne was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Fred and Ella Reynolds Ryan on June 15, 1931. Joanne was the youngest of four sisters and she was very close to her father who ran the family business in Cleveland- the Allyne-Ryan Foundry, creating metal castings for a variety of industries. Following high school graduation from Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights, she attended Marymount College in New York. When her father suddenly died, she moved back to Cleveland and graduated from Case Western Reserve University. In 1955 she married Bill McCormack on July 2 and they had 3 children. They moved to Vero Beach, Florida in 1967 and have called it home ever since.
During these years in Vero Beach, Joanne was active supporting her children's schools. Back in the day in the 1970s she was instrumental in the fundraising at Beachland Elementary to provide air conditioning for the first time in the classrooms! Later she became president of the St. Edwards Parents Association. As a founding member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, she always had a strong faith and spiritual connection to her Catholic upbringing. For over 25 years Joanne was an active real estate broker with Alex MacWilliams Real Estate on Ocean Drive. All of Joanne's adult life was focused on supporting others behind the scenes - most notably supporting her husband while he attended the Ohio College of Podiatry in his 30s, followed by his career as a prominent Podiatrist in Vero Beach for over four decades, and his many volunteer leadership positions. In retirement she enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and bringing back souvenirs for the family.
She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren and loved the community of Vero Beach. The family fondly remembers her creative Easter scavenger hunts, Christmas Eve celebrations, and festive table settings with fine china and hibiscus flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. William Joseph McCormack Jr. and her three sisters Helen McDonald, Kathleen Allanson, and Mary Alice Fitzgerald. Obviously, there is a strong Irish Connection.
She is survived by Daughter Mary Jo Meyer (Roger) of Vero Beach; Son William J. McCormack, M.D. (Kathy) of Maui, Hawaii, Daughter Anne Haikola (Bruce) of Austin, TX; 6 grandchildren: Kathleen Meyer, Meredith Meyer (Michael Ciaravino), Alex (Rose) McCormack, Natalie McCormack, Brigid Haikola and Catherine Haikola. One great-grandchild: Rónán McCormack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church on Monday August 31 at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, do something kind for the elderly.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
.