JoAnne Ryan O'Gorman
Jupiter - JoAnne Ryan O'Gorman, age 87, formerly of Palm City, FL, passed away peacefully at her home at Atria Park at St. Joseph's in Jupiter, FL on October 5, 2020.
JoAnne was born in Newark, New Jersey to Henry and Elizabeth (Murray) Ryan. The family eventually moved to South Orange and also spent summers in Spring Lake. After JoAnne's 1951 graduation from Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, New Jersey, she worked for the Newark Board of Education. In 1954, she married her husband of 65 years, the recently deceased Patrick J. O'Gorman. She had four children, losing the youngest to cancer at age 20 months. JoAnne later worked many years in the Misses Department at Bamberger's department store in the Livingston Mall and truly enjoyed the friendships she made there. She also took over bookkeeping duties at Stephenson Machinery Co. in Kenilworth, when Pat bought the business. When she and Pat retired to Florida, JoAnne volunteered at the church office and also as a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City, FL.
Known for her meticulous housekeeping, "tell it like it is" style, and love of the color pink and anything chocolate, there is nothing JoAnne wouldn't do for her family. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, with Bermuda being a favorite destination.
JoAnne is survived by her children: Kevin O'Gorman and his wife Sharon of San Diego, CA, Kerry Pearson and her husband Mark of Bedford, MA, and Kathleen Olsen and her husband Ken of Jupiter, FL, as well as seven grandchildren - Matthew, Chris and his wife Mariah, P.J., Sean and his wife Katie, Laura, Kira, and Ryan. She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick, her son Christopher, as well as her siblings, Patricia and Henry. She is survived by her brother Richard Ryan and his wife Nan, and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1454 SW Mapp Rd, Palm City, FL. The private burial will be in New Jersey at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in JoAnne's memory to The American Lung Association
at www.lung.org
, or the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.