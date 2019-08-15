|
Joanne S. Hoglund
Palm City - Joanne S. Hoglund passed away July 25, 2019 in Palm City, FL after a brief battle with Myeloma...but a proud 20+ year breast cancer survivor. Joanne put the smile in everyone's day...the nicest person you could ever hope to meet.
Born in Goshen, Indiana, Joanne Hoglund lived all over the United States. Before moving to the Treasure Coast area in 1994, she lived in Ocean Pines, MD. Joanne was the side-by-side partner to John B Hoglund as they raised four children in countless cities and states. They built a great life together until John passed away in December 2017. They are now once again together.
Mrs. Hoglund was a member of First United Methodist Church in Stuart, FL and the Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound. She loved her Bible study group and the various committees at Sandhill Cove that brought her in touch with people.
She is survived by son, J. David Hoglund (Loretta) of Pittsburgh, PA; son, Thomas Hoglund of Millersville, PA; daughter, Susan Norris of St. Inigoes, MD; daughter, Kristin Switalski (Rick) of Rockville, MD; sister in law, Marilyn Scheer of AZ; grandchildren, Daniel, Andrew, Chad, Sara (Sam), Emma, Molly, Carson, Brooke and Cassie. Mrs. Hoglund is predeceased by her husband, John and her sister, Sara, and son in law, Gary Norris.
A Celebration of her Life will take place on September 1, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Sand Hill Cove in Palm City, FL. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Sand Hill Cove Foundation (1500 SW Capri Street, Palm City, FL 34990), Please sign Mrs. Hoglund's online guestbook at www.aycockfuneralhome.net Arrangements made through Aycock Funeral Home, Stuart, FL
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 15, 2019