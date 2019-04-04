Services
Joanne Romanetz Stalheber, 75, died March 30, 2019.

Joanne was born into a large Ukrainian family in Perth Amboy, NJ.

She moved from Edison, NJ to South Florida in 1967. Vero Beach became home in 1979.

Joanne was a loving, devoted stay at home mother while her three children were young. As her children grew older, she worked as a licensed real estate agent and broker, selling homes for the construction business she and her husband owned together. Later in life, she was the manager of the beach boutique Jasmine. In recent years, Joanne was an active member of the Republican Women of Indian River County.

Joanne was very proud of her children and grandchildren, all who live in Vero Beach. She also loved dancing and spending time with close friends.

Survivors include her children John (Debbie) Stalheber, Joe (Cyndi) Stalheber and Jill (Paul) Amos of Vero Beach; seven grandchildren Lindsey Green, Cali Stalheber, Kendra Patton, Lauren Amos, JR Amos, Sean Stalheber and Lilly Amos. She is also survived by her twin brother Nicholas (Debbie) Romanetz of Annandale, NJ; sister-in-law Polly Romanetz of Las Vegas, Nevada and three nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anne Romanetz; and brothers Harold and Thomas Romanetz.

Visitation will be held at 1:30 pm, and a ceremony at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, April 7th at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Alzheimer's & Parkinson Association of Indian River County.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 4, 2019
