Joe William Rush
Joe William Rush, 81, died at Your Life of Stuart Memory Care on Feb. 7, 2020. He grew up in WA, graduated from the University of Washington and served in the U.S. Air Force in Japan. Moving east, he married Lee, enjoyed outdoor activities with family in New Milford, CT and a career as a VP of Royal Life Insurance. Upon retirement, he and Lee moved to Stuart.
Besides Lee, he leaves sons, Garrett (Karen Sheehan); Scott (Christine); 4 grandchildren; brother, Robert Hedges; 4 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara, and brother, John.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., March 21 at 11AM at Stuart Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Community Care () or FL Oceanographic Society (floridaocean.org).
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020