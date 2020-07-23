1/1
Joey V. Adams
Joey V. Adams

Joey V. Adams 67 of Ft. Pierce, passed away on Saturday 3/7/20.

He was a long time resident of Ft. Pierce, a retired plumber by trade, and wonderful wood craftsman.

He is proceeded in death by His parents, 9 brothers and 1 sister.

He is survived by his girlfriend Josee Bancroft of Ft. Pierce, son Joey Adams of L.A. California, daughter Sonja (kip) Rayside of Ft. Pierce, two grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life service will be held at 2p.m. on Tuesday 7/28/20, at Park View Baptist Church 403 Hayes Rd., Ft. Pierce, FL. 34950




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

