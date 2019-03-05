|
|
Johannah Fickle Bailey
Vero Beach, FL
Beautiful, loving Johannah Fickle
Bailey sadly passed away February 28, 2019.
She passed with dignity, wonderful care and loved ones close by at the VNA Hospice Center in Vero Beach, Florida.
A native Miamian, Johannah grew up with her brother Bradley Fickle and mother Marvelyn. She was an Edison Red Raider and attended the University of Miami. While raising her children in Miami Shores and Vero Beach, she still had time to volunteer with underprivileged children and those with special needs. Working at Highland Oaks Middle School, her patience, bright smile and great sense of humor helped children with emotional problems. Her beauty and charm were a force of nature. She will be dearly missed by many friends and loved ones.
Survivors include her longtime companion Anthony Mazzie, her sons- Don Bailey, Jr.(Priscilla) and Robert Bailey(Josephine) and her daughter Jean Bailey Sperkacz and grandson Adrian Sperkacz, also friend and former husband Don Bailey, Sr.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 2p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 650 N.E. 135th Street. A reception will follow at the home of Priscilla and Don Bailey, Jr. She will have a private ceremony on her beloved beach in Vero.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome at the Alzheimer Foundation of America. www.alzfdn.org
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 5, 2019