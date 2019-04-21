Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
2000 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL
John A. Aymonin Obituary
John A. Aymonin

Age 89, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Visitation, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5 PM to 7 PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2000 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Miami. www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 21, 2019
