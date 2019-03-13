|
|
John A. Murphy
Port St. Lucie, FL
Murphy, John A. "Jack", age 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 7:09 AM. Beloved husband of Janet Mears. Loving father of Wayne (Marsha) Murphy, Lynne (Stephen) Kiss, and Shawn (Darlene) Murphy. Step-father of Lisa (Guy) Harbert. Son of the late John Anthony Murphy, Sr. and Agnes Freund Murphy. Jack is also survived by 8 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.yatesfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 13, 2019