John Albert Henry
Jensen Beach - John Albert Henry (71), of Jensen Beach, Florida, passed away on February 7, 2020. The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 26 at 4:00pm - 6:00pm at All County Funeral Home, 1010 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, Florida.
John was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 1, 1949. He graduated from Royal Palm Beach High School in 1967.
John was a jack-of-all trades. While in high school, he managed the Farmer's Market in West Palm Beach and did voice-over work for TV commercials. Shortly thereafter, he joined the US Navy and served his country aboard a minesweeper. In 1970 he relocated to Stuart, Florida and started working for Southeastern Printing doing design and sales work. Once in Stuart, he met his future wife, Judith A. Johnston and went to work for Stuart Paint & Supply (SPS). At the same time, he became a volunteer fireman of District 2 and ultimately became Martin County's first Fire Marshall. He left SPS to pursue becoming a restauranteur—opening the successful nightclub and restaurant Foxfire in Sewall's Point (now Prawnbroker's) as well as Anthony's in Palm Beach. He returned to SPS in the early 80's with a primary focus on special construction projects. He also became a proficient draftsman and created drawings for many local builders which continued up through his passing.
He enjoyed golf, bowling, hunting, fishing and excelled at baseball, but what he enjoyed the most was socializing. John had countless friends and acquaintances throughout the Treasure Coast which earned him the nickname as the "Mayor of Stuart".
John is survived by his mother Doris Henry, his sister Debra Henry, his son's John and Jason Henry, 2 grandchildren and other family and friends.
John is preceded in death by his father Gordon Fuller Henry II and his brother Gordon Fuller Henry III.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to your local watering hole, just raise a glass up in his honor. The family of John Henry wishes to thank doctors and nurses of Hospice and the Cleveland Clinic Martin Health.
Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Fl. www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020