John Aliyetti, Sr.
Vero Beach - John Ellsworth Aliyetti passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born December 5, 1934, and spent his childhood and young adult life in Turtle Creek, PA. Although the family lived in poverty, John felt the education he received at Turtle Creek High School was superior to that being offered today and it prepared him for life's obstacles and opportunities that came his way.
He learned how to play the trumpet in the fifth grade and continued to practice into his late 50's. When he graduated high school in 1952, and many of his friends left for college, he tried his hand at drafting apprenticeship for Westinghouse Electric Corp. Eventually, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps to learn an electronics skill to make a living. Sadly, for him, upon completion of Boot Camp at Parris Island he was sent to Opalaka, FL to be a trumpet player in the Third Marine Air Wing Band. Musicians were a critical occupational specialty.
During that first year John learned of the Naval Aviation Cadet Program, which was, very selectively, made available to the enlisted ranks of the sea services. If one could pass a two-year college equivalency exam, reviews by a tough selection panel of Marine Officers and also pass a pilot physical examination, an enlisted man would be considered for selection. The band Director was not helpful, and had PFC Aliyetti sent to Korea in December, 1954.
In February, 1955, to John's (and his buddies) amazement, a set of orders arrived at MCASK3 (Pohang) directing, now Corporal, Aliyetti to report to Pensacola, Fl in April to begin training as a Naval Aviator. He was discharged from the Corps and mustered into the Navy Reserve with the rank of Cadet. Eighteen months later he was commissioned a Marine Corps Second Lieutenant with Naval Aviator wings of gold. It was John's choice to return to the USMC to fly fighter planes and eventually, helicopters. He had another tour in the Far East during the Second Crises of the Taiwan Strait, at which time his Group was sent to live in the field at the Chinese Nationalist Airfield near Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and to prepare to conduct fighter sweeps against Chinese airfields on the mainland. Fortunately for the world, that did not occur.
There were other challenges upon return to Stateside, including many helicopter sorties from the USS Boxer to ensure the peace in the Caribbean, then a six month tour at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as a Forward Air Controller shortly after the Bay of Pigs fiasco.
In 1966 Aliyetti received an offer for a pilot position with American Airlines. For the next 29 years, John flew for AAL. He maintained that it was his generation that made airline flying safe, because almost all of the pilots were trained in the military. It was "Not even like having a job. Getting paid for something you love to do." After retirement, he was frequently asked what planes he flew. They were: Boeings 707, 727, 747, 757, 767; McDonnell Douglas DC10 and MD 80 series. He acquired Captain Type Rating in the B727, B757, B767 and MD 80. He had also been Type rated in the Sikorsky SK-58 helicopter prior to leaving the Marine Corps.
John was a prolific writer. He wrote essays on the American Civil War that were published in Civil War magazines, including one that was picked up for global publication on the battle for Richmond with African American troops titled, "Gallantry Under Fire". His work on the canning and packing industry history in Maryland was awarded two cover stories in the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum magazine, which also had international distribution. In his occupational field, he co-wrote a piece on the longitudinal trim characteristics of swept-wing airplanes that was distributed to all American Airlines Pilots.
Captain Aliyetti (Retired) was predeceased by his parents, John Achilles Aliyetti and Hazel Lee and is survived by his wife of 41 years, Penny, a retired American Airlines Flight Attendant, daughter Mary Anne Webley (Bruce), sons John Jr (Donna) and Paul, and step daughter Melanie Richardson, nine grandchildren and twenty seven great grandchildren, sisters Theresa Fair (Larry) and Julie Whalen (Bill, deceased), cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as the men and women who wear the Globe and Anchor of the United States Marine Corps and live by the words: "Honor, Courage, Commitment".
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Interment will be at the Military Cemetery at Quantico, VA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Vero Beach - John Ellsworth Aliyetti passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born December 5, 1934, and spent his childhood and young adult life in Turtle Creek, PA. Although the family lived in poverty, John felt the education he received at Turtle Creek High School was superior to that being offered today and it prepared him for life's obstacles and opportunities that came his way.
He learned how to play the trumpet in the fifth grade and continued to practice into his late 50's. When he graduated high school in 1952, and many of his friends left for college, he tried his hand at drafting apprenticeship for Westinghouse Electric Corp. Eventually, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps to learn an electronics skill to make a living. Sadly, for him, upon completion of Boot Camp at Parris Island he was sent to Opalaka, FL to be a trumpet player in the Third Marine Air Wing Band. Musicians were a critical occupational specialty.
During that first year John learned of the Naval Aviation Cadet Program, which was, very selectively, made available to the enlisted ranks of the sea services. If one could pass a two-year college equivalency exam, reviews by a tough selection panel of Marine Officers and also pass a pilot physical examination, an enlisted man would be considered for selection. The band Director was not helpful, and had PFC Aliyetti sent to Korea in December, 1954.
In February, 1955, to John's (and his buddies) amazement, a set of orders arrived at MCASK3 (Pohang) directing, now Corporal, Aliyetti to report to Pensacola, Fl in April to begin training as a Naval Aviator. He was discharged from the Corps and mustered into the Navy Reserve with the rank of Cadet. Eighteen months later he was commissioned a Marine Corps Second Lieutenant with Naval Aviator wings of gold. It was John's choice to return to the USMC to fly fighter planes and eventually, helicopters. He had another tour in the Far East during the Second Crises of the Taiwan Strait, at which time his Group was sent to live in the field at the Chinese Nationalist Airfield near Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and to prepare to conduct fighter sweeps against Chinese airfields on the mainland. Fortunately for the world, that did not occur.
There were other challenges upon return to Stateside, including many helicopter sorties from the USS Boxer to ensure the peace in the Caribbean, then a six month tour at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as a Forward Air Controller shortly after the Bay of Pigs fiasco.
In 1966 Aliyetti received an offer for a pilot position with American Airlines. For the next 29 years, John flew for AAL. He maintained that it was his generation that made airline flying safe, because almost all of the pilots were trained in the military. It was "Not even like having a job. Getting paid for something you love to do." After retirement, he was frequently asked what planes he flew. They were: Boeings 707, 727, 747, 757, 767; McDonnell Douglas DC10 and MD 80 series. He acquired Captain Type Rating in the B727, B757, B767 and MD 80. He had also been Type rated in the Sikorsky SK-58 helicopter prior to leaving the Marine Corps.
John was a prolific writer. He wrote essays on the American Civil War that were published in Civil War magazines, including one that was picked up for global publication on the battle for Richmond with African American troops titled, "Gallantry Under Fire". His work on the canning and packing industry history in Maryland was awarded two cover stories in the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum magazine, which also had international distribution. In his occupational field, he co-wrote a piece on the longitudinal trim characteristics of swept-wing airplanes that was distributed to all American Airlines Pilots.
Captain Aliyetti (Retired) was predeceased by his parents, John Achilles Aliyetti and Hazel Lee and is survived by his wife of 41 years, Penny, a retired American Airlines Flight Attendant, daughter Mary Anne Webley (Bruce), sons John Jr (Donna) and Paul, and step daughter Melanie Richardson, nine grandchildren and twenty seven great grandchildren, sisters Theresa Fair (Larry) and Julie Whalen (Bill, deceased), cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as the men and women who wear the Globe and Anchor of the United States Marine Corps and live by the words: "Honor, Courage, Commitment".
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Interment will be at the Military Cemetery at Quantico, VA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from May 29 to Jun. 7, 2020.