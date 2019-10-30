|
Dublin, OH - John Alva Jaynes beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was ushered into heaven on August 12th, 2019 at the age of 89 in Dublin, Ohio. Veteran U.S. Air Force Korea 1951-1955 where he taught atomic bomb fusing. John retired from Borden Foods in 1990 after 30 years. He started in R&D and moved with the headquarters from New York City to Columbus, Ohio. He ended his career as Vice President of Production and Engineering. He is proceeded in death by his beautiful wife Josephine Jaynes (1931-2018) who he was married to for 63 years. He is survived by his son Mark (Emily) Jaynes of Fountain Hills, Arizona, son Michael (Lori) Jaynes of Wylie, Texas, daughter Michele (Rick) Worthington of Dublin, Ohio, as well as six grandchildren, one great grand child, and sister Rheta Avary of Arlington, Texas. John was born in Bonham, Texas and lived many places including Worthington, Ohio for 25 years and then retired to Sebastian, Florida. John had degrees from Sam Houston State College, Texas Tech, and a PHD from Michigan State University. John was incredibly handy and was often with his wife and children doing projects at home and at his various properties around Columbus. He also aided many friends who needed help with a project. John was an active member at Linworth Methodist in Worthington and then at First Presbyterian Church in Sebastian. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at 4pm at First Presbyterian Church 1405 Louisiana Ave. Sebastian FL 32958. Dinner and fellowship to follow. Contributions in John's memory may be made to: Space Coast Honor Flight P.O. Box 560975 Rockledge FL 32956 or [email protected]?ight.org
