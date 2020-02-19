|
John B. Liebler, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Vero Beach - Dr. John B. Liebler, 98, died February 17, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.
John B. Liebler was born on March 31, 1921 in Greenwich, Connecticut. His parents were Harold Baxter Liebler and Francis Louise Marks.
John attended the Fort Pierce public schools, was home schooled, and attended Avon Old Farms School for middle and high school. He graduated from Avon Old Farms in 1938, as the Chief Justice of the Student Court. He received the Order of Old Farms, an award based on scholastics, scholarship and character.
John graduated from Harvard in 1942 with a B.S. in Biochemical Science. He attended medical school at Temple University. He completed medical school in three years on an inactive, Army commission, did his internship at the now closed, prestigious Philadelphia General Hospital, and served at the Beacon VA TB Hospital, where he advanced to the rank of Captain. He then became the Chief Resident in Cardiology at the Brooklyn VA Hospital. After John separated from the Army on June 17, 1948, he completed residencies in Pathology, Pulmonary Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Cardiology. During this time John developed and published a method of testing the function of each lung separately, to better guide surgery in patients with lung disease. As a research fellow he co-authored papers, on a procedure that was a precursor to kidney dialysis, and the relationship of fatty liver disease to cirrhosis. John also developed and published a method of draining fluid from the abdomen, and co-authored papers on Infections, and Multiple Salmonella Types.
In 1952, after completing internship, residency, and his research fellowship, he declined offers to teach at Harvard, and conduct research for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, and moved to Coral Gables, Florida to establish a practice in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, and a Fellow in the American College of Cardiology. He married Mary Evelyn Tower in Coral Gables, in September 1953. They had four children, John, Richard, Mary Grace and Randy. He developed a reputation as an exemplary diagnostician. His patients ranged from South American Presidents to Seminole Chiefs. He assisted Miami in establishing one of the first Emergency Fire Rescue programs in America. John also developed a fifteen-minute TV show on medical matters. He accepted a position as Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Miami, and Chairman of the Board and Chief of Staff at Doctors' Hospital, Coral Gables, Florida. He received accolades from Dade, Brevard and most recently Indian River County's Medical Societies. He retired to Vero Beach in 2004.
John has been a faithful servant of Jesus leading Bible Study, serving as a Lay Reader and Eucharistic Minister in church and taking Communion to those who are too ill to attend services. He served on the Ecclesiastical Court of The Central Diocese of Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Haight of Vero Beach, FL; sons, Fr. John (Cindy) Liebler of Vero Beach, FL, Richard (Sally) Liebler of Melbourne, FL, Randy (Leonor) Liebler of Miami, FL; daughter, Mary Grace Hektner of Columbia, MD; brother, Robert (Jan) Liebler of Miami, FL; grandchildren, Larry and Frank Liebler, Andrew and John Liebler, Megan Myers, Nicole Hektner, James and Lauren Liebler; great-grandchildren, Eloise, Thomas and William.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church, 667 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Services: A service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Christ Church, Vero Beach. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020