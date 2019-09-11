Services
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
John C. Ferraro


1950 - 2019
John C. Ferraro Obituary
John C. Ferraro

Port St. Lucie - John C. Ferraro (Jake) 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He has resided in Port St. Lucie since 2003. John was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on November 10, 1950 to the late William and Carmella (Perigini) Ferraro. John proudly served in our Country in the United States Army and he was also a Vietnam Veteran. John is survived by his soulmate of 41 years, Rose Mary Horta; Brother, William Ferraro and his wife, Donna of West Palm Beach, FL.; Cousin, Rose Ferraro Semeraro and her husband, Tom and many other loving cousins and family members. He was preceded in death by his Brother, Daniel W. Ferraro, special Aunts, Anna Bringmann and Elsie Ferraro. A Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM with a Memorial Service starting at 12:00 PM at the Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL. 34981, Fisher House VA, Attn: Shelley Prickett, 7305 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33410, Treasure Coast Wildlife Center, 8438 SW 48 Avenue, Palm City, FL 34990 or any . Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 11, 2019
