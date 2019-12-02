Services
Palm City - John C. Goetke, 89, of Palm City Florida, passed away on November 28, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, Florida.

Born in Queens Village, New York, he had been a resident of Florida for 39 years and of Palm City for 27 of those years.

During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Army.

Before retiring he was a mechanic with Grumann Aerospace. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Palm City and the Grumann Retirees Club.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marlene Goetke; his children, John D. Goetke and his wife Victoria of Alexandria, VA, Theresa Specht and her husband Paul and Michael W. Goetke and his wife Carolyn, all of Port St. Lucie, FL; his grandchildren, Brian, Casey, Daniel. Eric, David and Amy; his great grandchildren, Ashleigh, Jacob, Lincoln, Aliyah, Hunter, Nick, Emma, Makenzie and Jaina and his nephews, Brian Goetke and Robert Schneider. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jennifer Specht and his brother Brian Goetke.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Forest Hills Palm City Chapel with a Vigil Prayer Service at 6:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City with Military Honors.

For those who wish contributions may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
